Now, digital life certificate service at EDMC

New Delhi

25 December 2021 01:10 IST

In a bid to provide relief to pensioners who served at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the civic body has implemented a digital life certificate service which will help cut down the need for pensioners to travel to banks to verify their life certificates.

According to the order issued by the EDMC, the civic body highlighted that the factors such as old age, ill health and the ongoing COVID-19 has made it difficult for pensioners to physically verify their life certificates every year.

A senior EDMC official said that the civic body provides pensions to a total 18,000 former employees, who can avail the service on their smartphones.

He added: “Pensioners would have to provide a life certificate by physically appearing at the bank or come to the EDMC office for it. Now, The banks that are registered with us are providing the service online through Aadhaar-based biometrics and photographs, once the individual downloads and registers on the bank’s mobile application.”

The senior EDMC official said that there was no separate category for pensioners and that the pension amount was based on the pay that was last drawn.

“The complete process of digital verification of the pensioners will be handled by the banks. This should benefit every pensioner who has faced difficulty in visiting the bank. However, pensioners can still visit the banks or the EDMC office to complete the process if they are not familiar with the digital process,” the senior EDMC official said.