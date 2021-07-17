‘Now, all households will get clean drinking water’

Haryana has given Delhi its share: DJB

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said the water treatment plants in Delhi will be able to function at their optimum capacities to deliver drinking water to all the households. He said this is possible as the Haryana government has released Delhi’s legitimate share of water.

He said the water level in the Wazirabad pond — one of the most important reservoirs in the Capital — has increased from 667 feet to 674.5 feet after the Haryana government discharged Delhi’s rightful share of 16,000 cusecs of water.

“It took three days for Delhi’s rightful share of raw water discharged by the Haryana government to reach Delhi today. The situation is now completely normal at the water treatment plants,” Mr. Chadha said.

He added: “Delhi has suffered and struggled a lot because of the shortage of the rightful share of water that the Haryana government had withheld earlier The real face of the Haryana government has been exposed.”

Water Minister Satyendar Jain met the DJB officials and instructed them to take stock of arrangements made for the ongoing Monsoon season.

He instructed the DJB officials to ensure that the sewer lines work properly and should not create any hassle to residents. “It is the duty of the DJB officials to address every issue related to waterlogging and sewer blockage. In case any blockage arises due to excessive rains then water pumps should be used to extract excess rainwater creating a clog in a particular region,” the Minister said.