Delhi

Notifying new MPD could take more time 

DDA headquarters | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Muneef Khan New Delhi: July 31, 2022 01:32 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:32 IST

The process of notifying the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) - 2041 will take more time as the draft is yet to be approved by the Authority, with a scheduled meeting on the issue likely to take place only after a month, said multiple sources at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In late February, the DDA’s vice-chairman Manish Gupta told The Hindu that the process of notifying the draft MPD - 2041 will “take six more months”, adding that the urban body was in the process of examining 33,000 suggestions and objections raised by the public, during the board of enquiry hearings that were held last year.

“These suggestions have now been successfully incorporated. A final reading of the draft is currently underway,” said a senior DDA official.

The official added that a presentation of the draft was held for Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, who is also the DDA’s Chairperson.

Serving as a vision document for the city’s growth over the next two decades, the MPD-2041 has earmarked a number of objectives that include minimising vehicular pollution, providing affordable housing and making Delhi a 24*7 city with an active night-time economy.

The draft MPD-2041 was first approved by the Authority in April 2021, after which it was uploaded to the public domain in June, 2021, for public suggestions and objections.

Previously, Mr. Gupta stated that repeated requests from participants to extend the public hearings for suggestions and feedback led to a delay in the finalisation of the plan, adding that the suggestions and objections would be dealt with by the end of March, 2022.

“Once the Authority approves the draft MPD, it will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for the final approval. The MoHUA might also offer suggestions after going through the draft, which the DDA will have to look into. Until the draft is approved and sent to the Ministry, it will be difficult to give a timeline on when the notification will take place,” said the second senior DDA official.

Read more...