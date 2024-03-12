GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Notifying CAA ahead of LS poll dirty politics: Kejriwal

March 12, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP-led Centre indulged in “dirty politics” by notifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules ahead of the Lok Sabha poll as the party “wants poor people from neighbouring countries to serve as its vote bank”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday.

In a post in Hindi on X [formerly Twitter], Mr. Kejriwal said the Narendra Modi-led government notified the rules at a time when the poor and middle classes are suffering due to inflation and unemployment.

“Instead of solving these real issues, these people have brought the CAA. People will reply to it in the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

“When our youth do not have employment, who will provide jobs to those coming from neighbouring countries? Who will build houses for them? Will the BJP provide them employment? Will the BJP build houses for them?” the Chief Minister said.

