Notification on mayoral polls to be issued on Wednesday

April 11, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The last date to file nominations for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections will be April 18, senior officials at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Monday. The officials also said that the civic body will issue a notification for the internal polls on Wednesday.

Noting that the Mayor suggested April 26 for holding the polls, senior MCD officials said after the process of filing nominations is concluded, the file in connection with appointing a presiding officer for the polls will be sent to the Delhi government, which will forward it to the Lieutenant-Governor’s office.

The L-G has the authority to appoint a councillor, who is not a candidate, to preside over the mayoral polls, as per Section 77 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. To be sure, the presiding officer’s role will end after the Mayor is elected, following which the Mayor will preside over the election of the Deputy Mayor.

On Saturday, The Hindu had reported that Delhi’s next Mayor would likely be elected before the end of this month.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal, whose terms ended on March 31, will continue to hold their offices until fresh polls are concluded.

“There will be no standing committee elections in this meeting as the Delhi High Court is hearing a case related to the issue on April 24. Even if the court decides in favour of holding fresh standing committee polls, the elections will not be held in the same meeting where Mayor and Deputy Mayor are to be elected,” said a senior MCD official.

Standing committee polls were held in the MCD House on February 24. However, Ms. Oberoi adjourned the meeting without declaring the results and called for fresh elections stating that one vote was invalid. This led to violent clashes between the councillors of AAP and the BJP.

On February 25, the High Court stayed the re-election while hearing two pleas filed by BJP councillors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Rai, who contended that the re-election order was wrong because the election process was completed successfully, in which both the BJP and AAP had won three seats each.