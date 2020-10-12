Notification issued on tax waiver for battery vehicles

‘Order on registration fee in three days’

The Transport Department on Sunday issued a gazette notification stating full waiver on road tax on the battery-operated vehicles under the Electric Vehicle [EV] policy.

Suggestions from the public have also been sought on exemption on the registration fee and order to waive off the fee will be issued in the next three days, the government stated.

‘Crucial step’

“Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV Capital of India,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in reference to the notification.

Mr. Kejriwal had announced the Delhi EV Policy 2020, last month with a focus to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivising the purchase and use of the EVs.

The policy aims to register 5 lakh electric vehicles in the city by 2024. According to the notification, the rules issued in the policy for the exemption of registration fee have been opened for public opinion.

The Delhi government has implemented the EV policy to promote the use of electric vehicles to reduce Delhi’s air pollution.