Notices to officials over ‘illegal engagement’ of Delhi Assembly fellows

August 01, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi government’s Vigilance Department on Monday issued show-cause notices to several officials, including the Assembly Secretary, for “actively facilitating illegal engagements” of the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) fellows.

“You are hereby directed to explain as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you for various omissions and commissions for violation of not only rules and legal provisions but also for actively facilitating illegal engagements and actions connected thereto,” the notice read.

“If the reply is not received within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice, it will be presumed that you have nothing to submit in this matter and further appropriate action shall be taken in the matter as per rules,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The backdrop

On July 5, the Delhi government’s Services Department issued an order terming the appointments of 437 private persons hired as advisers, fellows and consultants by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government “void ab initio” (void from the beginning) and asking the departments concerned to stop their services.

A day later, based on this order, the Assembly Secretariat issued an order that “discontinued with immediate effect” the services of 116 DARC fellows and associate fellows.

However, following an intervention by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the Secretariat issued another order the same day, keeping its order on the DARC fellows and associate fellows in “abeyance till further orders”.

‘Gross violation’

“Surprisingly, the discontinuation order has been kept in abeyance on the same date i.e. on 06.07.2023, in gross violation of law,” the notice read.

Welcoming the notice, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it will expose those who “pressurised” officials into appointing AAP’s political workers as DARC fellows.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.