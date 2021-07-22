Notice to police over Hauz Khas harassment

Women’s panel took suo motu cognisance after video goes viral

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police over alleged sexual harassment of a group of women from northeast at Hauz Khas.

In a statement issued, the women’s panel said: “A video is going viral on social media since Tuesday wherein it has been claimed by some women from northeast that they were sexually harassed by a group of men in Hauz Khas area. According to the women, a group of men stopped them and asked them their ‘rate’. The women can be seen confronting the men in the video.”

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the DCW wrote to Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR and asked it to provide a detailed action taken report by July 25.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Strong deterrence needs to be created against sexual harassment so that no one dares to commit such a crime. We have issued a notice to the police seeking an FIR and probe in the matter.”

In the notice issued to the police, the DCW also sought details of the steps taken to identify the accused and whether they have been arrested.

Case registered

The police said they have registered a case on charges of insult to modesty of a woman at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. They said the complainant didn’t give a complaint that day but lodged a written complaint on Wednesday after which a case has been registered. DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said efforts are being made to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and videos available.