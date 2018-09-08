Notice to govt over teaching posts

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the city government on a plea seeking filling up of vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools across the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao asked the Delhi government to respond on the plea, and listed the case for further hearing on November 2.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shashi Bhushan and Shashank Deo Sudhi, who have sought direction to the Delhi government to form a committee for the assessment of the number of vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staffs in government schools in the city.

Over 5,000 seats empty

The petition has cited an RTI report, according to which, the sanctioned posts for teaching and non-teaching staffs is 14,743 out of which only 9,366 are filled and reaming 5,377 are still lying vacant. The plea also said that basic amenities are missing in government schools.