Notice to govt. after plea for DMC chief’s removal

New Delhi

15 July 2021 00:23 IST

Zakir Khan abused his power: petition

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on a petition seeking removal of Zakir Khan from the post of Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) for allegedly abusing his position.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also issued notice to the DMC and Mr. Khan on the petition and listed it for further hearing on August 31. The petition was filed by one Abdul Amir Amiro, who complained that Mr. Khan after assuming office as the Chairman of DMC in August last year has been “continuously exercising the abuse of his position and power”.

The plea contended that members of the commission including its Chairman being ‘public servant’ should not get associated with political party.

The petition claimed Mr. Khan, who was formerly an AAP leader, was holding meetings with its members and has been taking part in party rallies. It said Mr. Khan has “knowingly misused his power and position to act upon as an agent of AAP for propagating the political party”.