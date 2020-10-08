Notice to EC on petition by Bhim Army chief

Chandra Shekhar has sought registration of his political party

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Election Commission on a plea by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad seeking registration of his political party, Azad Samaj Party (Kansi Ram), before the end of filing period for nomination of Assembly elections in Bihar.

Justice Jayant Nath asked the poll panel to respond to Mr. Azad’s plea seeking to reduce the mandatory 30-day period for inviting objections from the public before registration of his party to seven days.

Mr. Azad, in his plea, stated that the election commission had on September 22 approved the name, Azad Samaj Party (Kashi Ram), following which on September 25 and 26 he got published public notices on two national and two local newspapers inviting objections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the dates for Bihar election, with the first phase to begin from October 28. In the petition filed through advocate Mohan Shyam Arya, Mr. Azad said that his party will contest the Bihar election on all seats. Hence, if the poll panel does not issue the certificate of registration and allot the symbol of the party for the present election, his party may “suffer irreparable losses”.

Mr. Shekhar has urged the High Court for a direction to the poll panel to reduce the service period of 30 days to seven days for inviting objections.

The High Court will hear the case on October 20.