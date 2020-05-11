Delhi

Notice to DU over harassment complaints

Panel says it received fresh plaints from hostellers

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to DU over reports of harassment to students residing in the North East Students’ House for Women.

The DCW in its letter said: “Students were allegedly asked to vacate the hostel, which appears to have been withdrawn. Further, they have alleged being subjected to harassment.” DU has been asked to respond by May 15.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/notice-to-du-over-harassment-complaints/article31561451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY