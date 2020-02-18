Notice to Centre, CBI, Delhi police in Gargi College case

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Delhi Police on a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at DU’s Gargi College on February 6.

It sought the response from the authorities and posted the case for further hearing on April 30.

‘No action yet’

The court was hearing a petition by advocate M.L. Sharma, who claimed that nothing had been done till now.

The police had registered an FIR on February 9 and arrested a few persons, he said.

The plea was filed on Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the High Court instead.

In his petition, Mr. Sharma sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus. The plea also sought the arrest of those who are behind the “planned criminal conspiracy”.

Ten people, between 18 and 25 years, were arrested on February 12 in connection with the incident. However, they were released on bail on February 13, the next day. Two others were arrested the same day.

According to the police, over 11 teams were looking at technical details and also visited various sites in the NCR in connection with identification of the suspects and investigation into the case.

Delhi Police had registered a case on February 10 after it received a complaint from the college authorities.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC Sections 452, 354, 509 and 34.