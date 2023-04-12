ADVERTISEMENT

Notice to Centre, ASI on plea to offer namaz at Mughal mosque

April 12, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for hearing on April 27

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for April 27.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to respond to a petition by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board for expeditious disposal of its pending plea against the alleged stopping of prayers offered at the Mughal Masjid in Mehrauli.

Advocate M. Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the case was urgent as the month of Ramzan is going on and the worshippers are waiting to offer prayers at the Mughal Masjid.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for April 27. This year, Ramzan will come to an end on April 22 or April 23, depending on the sighting of the moon. The panel had moved the court last year with the grievance that ASI had stopped the prayers offered at the mosque.

