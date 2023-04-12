HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Notice to Centre, ASI on plea to offer namaz at Mughal mosque

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for hearing on April 27

April 12, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for April 27. 

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for April 27.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to respond to a petition by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board for expeditious disposal of its pending plea against the alleged stopping of prayers offered at the Mughal Masjid in Mehrauli.

Advocate M. Sufian Siddiqui, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the case was urgent as the month of Ramzan is going on and the worshippers are waiting to offer prayers at the Mughal Masjid.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the authorities and listed the matter for April 27. This year, Ramzan will come to an end on April 22 or April 23, depending on the sighting of the moon. The panel had moved the court last year with the grievance that ASI had stopped the prayers offered at the mosque.

Related Topics

Delhi / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.