Notice to CBSE over ‘anti-women’ question in Class X board exam

Women’s panel seeks action-taken report within 72 hours

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday over a ‘regressive anti-women’ comprehension passage question in the Class X board exam and asked for an action-taken report from the education body within 72 hours.

Takes cognisance

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The Delhi Commission for Women took cognisance of the objectionable comprehension passage in which the writer has stated that indiscipline and disobedience in children have increased due to increase in freedom and equality among women.”

“The objectionable passage claims that teenagers are going astray due to a lack of parental authority at home, which according to him depended more than a century ago upon the convention of the husband being the master in his house,” the notice further read.

‘Sexist stereotypes’

Taking note of the contents in the passage which, according to the DCW, consist of ‘sexist stereotypes’, the Commission has asked the CBSE to provide details related to the writer and the persons involved in publishing the contents.

“The CBSE has been given 72 hours by the Commission for providing a detailed action-taken report in this regard,” the notice said.