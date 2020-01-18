Notice to CBI on plea by Sengar against conviction

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the CBI on a plea by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, challenging his conviction in the case.

A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal asked Sengar to deposit in two months time the fine amount of ₹25 lakh. Out of the money deposited, an amount of ₹10 lakh will be released to the rape survivor without any condition.

The High Court, during the hearing, noted that it was not inclined to suspend the sentence or fine amount of Sengar as he is an undertrial in other cases also. Following this, Sengar’s counsel withdrew the application for suspension of the sentence.

“Too much tragedy happened with the victim in this case. In the facts of the case, we are not inclined to suspend the sentence. You have to pay ₹10 lakh to the victim. There can be no condition to it,” the court said.

The counsel appearing for Sengar claimed that his client does not have money to deposit the fine amount as he was the sole earning member of the family, has two daughters of marriageable age.

The court posted the appeal for hearing on May 4.

In his plea, Sengar has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgment of the trial court here which convicted him. He has also sought setting aside of the December 20 order sentencing him to imprisonment till remainder of his life. Sengar has claimed that he has been wrongly convicted.

The trial court had awarded him the maximum punishment of life term with a rider that the convict will remain in jail for “remainder of his natural biological life” and also imposed an exemplary fine of ₹25 lakh on him to be paid within a month.

The victim was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.