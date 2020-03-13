Notice to AAP govt., police over plea on hate speeches

New Delhi

13 March 2020 01:40 IST

Petitioner sought booking of politicians under National Security Act

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the police and AAP government on a petition which alleged that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction on the plea filed by one Deepak Madan, who also sought registration of cases against those allegedly making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team to assess property damage in last month’s riots in north-east Delhi.

The petition also sought the attachment of properties of people allegedly involved in making hate speeches and suggested selling them off to compensate riot victims.

