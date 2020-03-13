Notice to AAP govt., police over plea on hate speeches

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the police and AAP government on a petition which alleged that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction on the plea filed by one Deepak Madan, who also sought registration of cases against those allegedly making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team to assess property damage in last month’s riots in north-east Delhi.
The petition also sought the attachment of properties of people allegedly involved in making hate speeches and suggested selling them off to compensate riot victims.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.