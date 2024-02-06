Notice over ‘poaching’ issue lacks mention of FIR; this drama won’t help nation: CM

February 06, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said “the political masters of Delhi Police” have made a mockery of the force as the Crime Branch notice to him over his allegations that the BJP is trying to “poach” AAP legislators has no mention of any FIR.

On January 27, Mr. Kejriwal and AAP Minister Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to poach party MLAs by offering ₹25 crore each and a ticket in next year’s Assembly election to topple the government.

“The gimmickry will not help the country,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Delhi government event. The Delhi police come under the control of the Centre and the notice over the allegations was served on the CM on Saturday. Mr. Kejriwal said he “pitied” the officer who was sent to his residence to serve it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a youth joins the police, he joins with a great idealism that he will protect society, catch criminals, reduce crime, and protect women. He never thinks that he will be made to do drama,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said when his party leader Jasmine Shah, who was standing outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence, asked the officer to name the law that mandated him to hand over the notice to the CM personally, the officer had no answer.

“They [Crime Branch] are asking us which of our MLAs were approached. The whole world knows that there is only one party in this country that is buying everyone,” the Chief Minister added.

Reacting to the CM’s remarks, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the CM must either furnish the evidence to support his allegations or apologise to city residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT