Notice for cancellation of plots allotted 30 years ago must be taken back: BJP

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

New Delhi

10 August 2021 05:53 IST

Bidhuri says AAP govt. had no right to send such notices

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday demanded that the notice for cancellation of plots allotted 30 years ago after land consolidation should be immediately taken back.

It warned the Delhi government that the BJP would fight it tooth and nail against it.

Mr. Bidhuri said these plot allotments were done in accordance with all norms and rules and the AAP government had no right to send cancellation notices. He was speaking during a Kisan Panchayat held at Kanjhawala village.

He said when Sahib Singh Verma was the Chief Minister, land consolidation was done and farmers were given land for their residential purposes.

However, he alleged, the Revenue Department led by the SDM had served notices on the people warning that it would proceed with plot cancellation.

“How can this be done. After 30 years of the exercise of land consolidation, notices are being served to cancel the plots. This is totally unjustified, and these notices should be taken back with immediate effect,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The Panchayat also discussed the issue of assimilation of private land in Gram Sabha land and it was stated that according to the orders of the Lieutenant-Governor, such land will be considered private only.

The Panchayat was also of the view that the Gram Sabha land should only be used for purpose and welfare of villager people on which Mr. Bidhuri said such land should only be used for construction of schools, colleges, hospitals, and other development-related activities.