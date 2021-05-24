‘Nothing wrong with Delhi govt. order putting all doctors in one category’

New Delhi

24 May 2021 23:21 IST

Notification deals only with COVID management duties: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that there was nothing wrong in the Delhi government’s decision allowing all doctors and medical staffers to function in a single category, irrespective of the differences in their seniority and specialisation, in treatment of COVID patients.

Justice Rekha Palli was of the view that the May 16 notification appeared to be dealing only with COVID management duties of doctors.

“What is the problem with this? What is your ego issue in this? I don’t see anything wrong in this. I am sorry a doctor is coming to court like this,” the judge remarked.

Without L-G’s approval

“Prima facie I see nothing wrong with the order. It is only with regard to COVID management,” Justice Palli said while hearing a plea which challenged the notification on the ground that it was arbitrary and issued without the approval of the Lt Governor as required under the amended GNCTD Act which came into force on April 27.

The petitioner-doctor was aggrieved by the notification as it put allopathic and non-allopathic doctors as well as junior and senior residents in one category for treating COVID patients.

Delhi government said the idea behind the notification was to ensure every ward was manned during the pandemic and only the authorised doctors can administer medicines or provide treatment.

The court has listed the case for further hearing on May 27.

The doctor posted at GTB Hospital said that the notification would “severely cast its negative impact on the treatment of the patients.