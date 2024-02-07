Nothing can stop us from providing best education: Kejriwal

February 07, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said nothing can stop his government from providing world-class education to schoolchildren, for which a major chunk of the Delhi budget is being spent.

Mr. Kejriwal said at a time when the Centre is spending only 4% of its Budget on education and health sectors, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has allocated 40% of its revenue to both sectors.

“No conspiracy can stop us from working and providing world-class education to children in Delhi,” he said at the inauguration of a new building of a School of Specialised Excellence in Paschim Vihar.

The building has 54 classrooms, two libraries, 13 labs, 18 activity rooms, a lift and a multi-purpose hall, where 1200 children can be accommodated.

The Chief Minister said there is no bigger work of merit than to facilitate excellent education to the children of the poor.

“Whenever death approached, I’ll die in solace. I have facilitated excellent education for lakhs of children in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The schools of excellence were started by the AAP government for Classes 9 to 12, with each of these having a unique focus. The schools offer courses with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics studies. Each school can accommodate 1,200 students. Aptitude tests are conducted to attract the best of the talent.

