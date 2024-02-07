GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nothing can stop us from providing best education: Kejriwal

February 07, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates a new building of Dr. B.R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Paschim Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates a new building of Dr. B.R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Paschim Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said nothing can stop his government from providing world-class education to schoolchildren, for which a major chunk of the Delhi budget is being spent.

Mr. Kejriwal said at a time when the Centre is spending only 4% of its Budget on education and health sectors, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has allocated 40% of its revenue to both sectors. 

“No conspiracy can stop us from working and providing world-class education to children in Delhi,” he said at the inauguration of a new building of a School of Specialised Excellence in Paschim Vihar.

The building has 54 classrooms, two libraries, 13 labs, 18 activity rooms, a lift and a multi-purpose hall, where 1200 children can be accommodated.

The Chief Minister said there is no bigger work of merit than to facilitate excellent education to the children of the poor.

“Whenever death approached, I’ll die in solace. I have facilitated excellent education for lakhs of children in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The schools of excellence were started by the AAP government for Classes 9 to 12, with each of these having a unique focus. The schools offer courses with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics studies. Each school can accommodate 1,200 students. Aptitude tests are conducted to attract the best of the talent.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.