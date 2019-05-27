NOTA: slight hike in satellite constituencies

Delhi’s satellite districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed a marginal hike in NOTA voters in the Lok Sabha elections, accounting for 26,241 votes, according to official data.

The maximum NOTA voters were from Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Gurugram had the lowest NOTA numbers, the Election Commission data showed. Altogether the four constituencies had 26,241 NOTA votes this time, up from 15,577 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it showed.

Gurugram registered 5,389 NOTA votes (0.37% of total votes cast), up from 2,658 from 2014 (0.20% of total votes cast), according to the data.

Faridabad had 4,986 NOTA votes (0.38% of total votes cast), up from 3,328 from 2014 (0.29% of total votes cast), it showed.

Ghaziabad had 7,495 NOTA votes (0.45% of total votes cast), up from 6,205 from 2014 (0.46% of total votes cast), the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded the maximum of 8,371 NOTA votes (0.60% of total votes cast), up from 3,328 from 2014 (0.29% of total votes cast).