Not treated as ‘unsung heroes’ say Delhi’s street vendors

They claim harassment by authorities

Abhinay LakshmanSamridhi Tewari NEW DELHI:
August 16, 2022 01:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Street vendors were seated in the audience as special invitees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day.  | Photo Credit: KAMAL KISHORE

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today morning, I set up my rehri (stall) near the Old Delhi railway station. The police there chased me away, after which I pushed my cart here,” Akhtar Khan, a lemon juice vendor, said on Monday morning, as he served glasses of cold lemon juice to passersby at Chandni Chowk.

A short distance away, at the Red Fort, several street vendors such as Mr. Khan had been seated as special invitees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day.

Along with the street vendors, the Centre had invited anganwadi workers, mortuary workers and Mudra scheme beneficiaries as “unsung heroes”, in keeping with the practice followed in this year’s Republic Day event, to which many autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers were invited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The vendors hawking their wares outside the Red Fort and in Chandni Chowk described how they are routinely subject to what they described as harassment from police and municipal authorities.

Ikrar, 70, juggles between working as a labourer and a banana pushcart vendor. Still, he is struggling to make enough to get his daughters married. His added worry is that the municipal authorities will declare his kiosk as encroachment and remove it. One hawker said they are forced to pay up to ₹3,000, each time they are rounded up by civic authorities or the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A similar apprehension was expressed by 30-year-old Mehak Chauhan, a fruit vendor who has been doing business in the Old Delhi area for the past 10 years.

Mr. Khan said, “I keep travelling from one part of Old Delhi to another and set up shop wherever there is the least risk of being caught by the police.”

A senior police officer said anti-encroachment drives are conducted in the Chandni Chowk area, which is a no-vending zone, on a daily basis, to remove hawkers from the main and arterial roads.

The officer added that hawkers are booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app