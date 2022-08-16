Not treated as ‘unsung heroes’ say Delhi’s street vendors

They claim harassment by authorities

“Today morning, I set up my rehri (stall) near the Old Delhi railway station. The police there chased me away, after which I pushed my cart here,” Akhtar Khan, a lemon juice vendor, said on Monday morning, as he served glasses of cold lemon juice to passersby at Chandni Chowk.

A short distance away, at the Red Fort, several street vendors such as Mr. Khan had been seated as special invitees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day.

Along with the street vendors, the Centre had invited anganwadi workers, mortuary workers and Mudra scheme beneficiaries as “unsung heroes”, in keeping with the practice followed in this year’s Republic Day event, to which many autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers were invited.

The vendors hawking their wares outside the Red Fort and in Chandni Chowk described how they are routinely subject to what they described as harassment from police and municipal authorities.

Ikrar, 70, juggles between working as a labourer and a banana pushcart vendor. Still, he is struggling to make enough to get his daughters married. His added worry is that the municipal authorities will declare his kiosk as encroachment and remove it. One hawker said they are forced to pay up to ₹3,000, each time they are rounded up by civic authorities or the police.

A similar apprehension was expressed by 30-year-old Mehak Chauhan, a fruit vendor who has been doing business in the Old Delhi area for the past 10 years.

Mr. Khan said, “I keep travelling from one part of Old Delhi to another and set up shop wherever there is the least risk of being caught by the police.”

A senior police officer said anti-encroachment drives are conducted in the Chandni Chowk area, which is a no-vending zone, on a daily basis, to remove hawkers from the main and arterial roads.

The officer added that hawkers are booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 66 of the Delhi Police Act.