‘Not the time to do politics, must work together to tackle pollution’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Saturday to appeal to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to work together to find a solution to the problem of air pollution.

Responding to one of the Union Minister’s tweets demanding an apology from Mr. Kejriwal for supporting the ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi Chief Minister said it was not the time to indulge in politicking but to tackle pollution.

Mr. Javadekar’s tweet came in the wake of the Supreme Court rejecting petitions seeking a review of its judgment on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. “@ArvindKejriwal those who supported the slogan ‘chowkidar chor hai’ should also apologise,” Mr. Javadekar tweeted.

Responding to the Union Environment Minister, Mr. Kejriwal, in Hindi, tweeted, “Sir, this is not the time to do politics but to curb pollution together. All governments should work together to provide relief to the people. The Delhi government and the people of Delhi are doing everything they can do to curb pollution. We need your support, sir.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari led a demonstration against the “objectionable comments and propaganda” by Mr. Kejriwal against Mr. Modi at the Hindi Bhawan.

“The decision of the Supreme Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal indulged in propaganda against our Prime Minister and due to this every citizen of Delhi feels insulted. In order to cover up his failures, the Chief Minister has used objectionable words again and again against the Prime Minister and hence he must apologise to the people of the country and Delhi,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.