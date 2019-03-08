Not tech savvy? PFOs will now help register e-FIR in Delhi

All police stations across the Capital will help citizens register e-FIRs at police stations. The facility has been already implemented at a few police stations and will be initiated at all stations in a month, the police said.

The initiative began after Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to get the Public Facilitation Officers (PFOs) at their district’s police stations to help complainants register e-FIR in case they need assistance.

Sources said that Mr. Patnaik issued directions in the crime review meeting last week after being informed about complaints by several people.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma, who is also the Delhi police spokesperson, confirmed the development, adding that a few police stations in New Delhi district have also begun the exercise.

Mr. Verma said that a lot of people have complained that when they visit police stations to report theft or cases pertaining to Motor Vehicle Act, they are told by the officers that they should either use their phone or go to a cyber café to log on to the Delhi police website and file the report. “Not everyone is tech savvy. A lot of people face trouble filing reports on their own. Therefore, PFOs at all police stations will be doing the job for them on the spot,” he said.

The PFOs are women officers of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable-rank who are the first responders for complainants. They will direct them to the officer concerned regarding their case.

The PFOs will be provided with either a laptop or a desktop computer to write contents of the FIR, along with a printer to give complainants a printed copy.