Not opting out of CUET; classes from August 16: DU V-C  

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday said they are not considering opting out of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) regime, amid growing concerns about the delay in the declaration of results.

Mr. Singh also said the university will start holding classes from August 16, which he said is a tentative date assuming that there will be a three-week delay in the declaration of results.

The unified exam for admissions to Central universities is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is facing criticism over the delay in the CUET-UG results, a qualifying test for admission to undergraduate courses.

Several professors at the university’s Academic Council meeting on Friday had demanded to opt out of the testing system.

A note by the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) said the NTA has declared a retest for CUET-UG from July 15 to 19. “With the inordinate delay in the CUET-UG results, admissions are nowhere in sight,” it said.

It said the CUET replaced a “time-tested system” and the DU administration’s “hurried decision to opt for CUET without regard to the concerns raised by teachers has resulted in total chaos and delay in admissions”.

In response, the Vice-Chancellor said, “Even if the university conducts its own exam, we would face a similar set of challenges.”

‘Following UGC norms’

Meanwhile, a university official said institutes cannot opt out of the CUET as they follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. “There are some delays, but we will wait for the results and begin the admission process soon,” he said.

