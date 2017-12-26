‘Not inviting CM an insult to Delhiites’

Leaving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal out of the inauguration of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on Monday was an “insult” to Delhiites, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Sisodia said the Chief Minister was not invited due to fear of him asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the Kalkaji to Botanical Garden line, to roll back the hike in Metro fares in October.

Most stations in Delhi

Though the majority of the stations in the new line are in Delhi, the DMRC invited the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration and not Mr. Kejriwal. The Delhi Chief Minister did not comment on the issue, but he did retweet Mr. Sisodia’s tweets.

“Not inviting the Delhi Chief Minister to the inauguration event of the Delhi Metro is an insult to the people of Delhi. There is only one reason for not calling — they are afraid that Kejriwal would ask the Prime Minister to reduce the Metro fares,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had come out against the hike in fares, which was rolled out in two phases — the first in May and then in October.

Fare fixation panel

Though the Delhi Chief Secretary was a part of the Fare Fixation Committee that recommended the hike, the Delhi government said its stand had not been heard. The AAP government had said that instead of increasing rates, the fares should be reduced in peak hours to encourage the use of public transport.