Not inclined to proceed in Hussain case: HC

New Delhi

13 May 2021 23:32 IST

Court order comes after it was told that his oxygen was not from Delhi quota

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it was not going to proceed further into the plea seeking inquiry against AAP MLA Imran Hussain for alleged hoarding of oxygen cylinders and distributing it free of cost to COVID-19 patients in his constituency.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli took note of the submission of the Delhi government that he was not provided the oxygen by the State or refillers from the quota allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The court also expressed satisfaction with the explanation and invoice submitted by Mr. Hussain to show that he had taken 10 cylinders on rent and got them refilled from Faridabad.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, who is the amicus curiae, said the explanation tendered by Mr. Hussain “appears to be credible”.

Image tarnished

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said that due to the instant plea the reputation of Mr. Hussain, a Cabinet Minister, was adversely affected and all the good work he did is brought to nought.

Mr. Mehra said the plea was brought only against one party before the court and that too without doing any independent enquiry. There cannot be a fishing and roving enquiry, Mr. Mehra said, adding that it also deters the individual from doing any such work for the benefit of the people in the future.

The court, however, said it cannot stop anyone from coming to court. It also said that it did not ask the AAP MLA to stop his distribution if he was not taking oxygen from the quota allocated to Delhi.