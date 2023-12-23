GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Not fasting on Karva Chauth is not an act of cruelty: Delhi High Court

December 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has observed that not fasting on the festival of Karva Chauth may be the wife’s choice, and if “dispassionately considered”, may not be termed as an act of cruelty grave enough to severe marital ties.

“Having different religious beliefs and not performing certain religious duties per se would not amount to cruelty and would not be sufficient to severe marital ties,” the court remarked while hearing a divorce case.

The observation came as the High Court upheld the decision of a family court granting divorce to the husband on the grounds of cruelty by the wife.

In this case, the husband sought a divorce, claiming that his wife was “indifferent” and uninterested in discharging matrimonial obligations.

Meanwhile, the wife claimed that on the couple’s first Karva Chauth in 2009, she was “annoyed” with her husband for not recharging her mobile phone and so decided not to keep a fast.

Another dispute between the couple occurred in March 2011, after which the wife lodged a complaint with the Crime Against Women Cell, not only against the husband, but also against his aged parents. The case was later withdrawn by the wife.

As per the husband, the “precipitative incident” took place in April 2011, when he became ill with orthopaedic troubles. HE alleged that instead of caring for him, the wife removed the vermillion from her forehead, broke her bangles, and wore white clothes, declaring that she had become a widow.

To this, the court remarked: “this is the ultimate act of rejection of matrimonial relationship, reflecting her [the wife’s] intention of repudiating her marriage.”

“This dead relationship has become infested with acrimony, irreconcilable differences and protracted litigations; any insistence to continue this relationship would only be perpetuating further cruelty upon both the parties”, the court added, concluding that the wife had acted cruelly towards her husband, and that the divorce was rightly granted by the family court.

