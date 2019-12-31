Delhi

‘Not even a single person got registry’

more-in

He accuses BJP of lying to people of Delhi regarding the matter

Not even a single person got registry, says CM

The BJP has been telling lies to the people of Delhi regarding unathorised colonies and not even a single person has got registry papers, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. “Cheating people like this is not right,” he said. His Deputy, Manish Sisodia, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was lying to people about the issue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 1:11:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/not-even-a-single-person-got-registry/article30437496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY