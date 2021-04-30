‘Not enough vaccines to inoculate those above 18 years’

New Delhi

30 April 2021 01:30 IST

Manufacturers requested, clarity on stock availability in a couple of days, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the Capital does not have enough vaccines as of now to inoculate people above 18 years of age from May 1. He said that they have requested for stock from the manufacturing companies.

“We don’t have enough vaccines. We have requested for procurement of vaccines from the respective companies. Despite all preparations, availability of vaccines is needed for the inoculation to begin. As soon as it is made clear and we receive the vaccines, we will let you know in a couple of days or so,” the Minister said about vaccination of people above 18 years of age. He said that the government has not received the schedule from companies yet, which includes how many vials will reach and on which dates.

Fall in TPR

Mr. Jain said that there is a fall in the test positivity rate [TPR] and it is a good sign. “With the positivity rate dropping to 31.76%, Delhi reported 25,986 cases yesterday [Wednesday]. The numbers have been constantly breaching the 20,000 mark for the past 10-12 days. However, the fact that the positivity rate has been declining is a ray of hope for us. The highest was recorded at nearly 35% about four days ago,” he said.

The Health Minister said the government feared that the positivity rate might go beyond 45%, but it has halted at 35% and it has dropped to 31.76% on Wednesday.

About the number of tests coming down, he said, “The Delhi government has not reduced its testing strategy. In the face of the lockdown, public movement has substantially dropped, and the footfall has decreased in dispensaries and hospitals. It is only because of the reduced footfall that the tests have slightly decreased, but otherwise they are being conducted in large numbers.”

Responding to allegations about the death toll being suppressed, Mr. Jain said that the government has kept everything transparent.

“This is not the time to politicise things. Six months ago the same concerns were raised, but it was proved that the numbers were accurate. First and foremost, nobody over here wants even a single life lost. Second, we do not have any right to conceal the numbers. The death certificates are being drafted constantly, and if the fatality is due to COVID-19, it is being duly mentioned in that.”