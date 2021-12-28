‘Not easy to live with partner having mental health issues’

New Delhi

28 December 2021 01:03 IST

HC annuls 16-year marriage as woman concealed problem

The Delhi High Court has annulled a 16-year marriage noting that failure on the part of the woman to disclose her mental disorder before her marriage constituted a fraud perpetrated upon the man.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh rued that the life of the man “has been ruined and he has remained stuck in this relationship for 16 years without any resolution” while granting ₹10,000 as token cost to him.

“In the most important years of his life, when the appellant [man] would have, otherwise, enjoyed marital and conjugal bliss and satisfaction, he has had to suffer due to the obstinacy displayed by not only the respondent [woman], but even her father, who appears to have been calling the shots in relation to the matrimonial dispute,” the High Court said.

“Marriage is not made of only happy memories and good times, and two people in a marriage have to face challenges and weather the storm together. It is not easy to live with a partner who has mental health issues, and such ailments come with their own challenges for the person facing the problem, and even more so for the spouse,” the court said.

The High Court’s judgment came on a petition by the man challenging the decision of a family court rejecting his plea to annul the marriage.

The man, in his plea, said that their marriage was solemnised on December 10, 2005. He alleged the marriage was the outcome of a “calculated fraud” that was perpetrated by the woman and her family members as they chose not to disclose a vital and crucial fact regarding her mental ailment.

Acute schizophrenia

He claimed that the woman was suffering from acute schizophrenia before the marriage. He claimed that she behaved in a very unusual manner after her marriage in the matrimonial home, as well as during their honeymoon.

The man said he had shown the woman to several specialists, and the medications prescribed show that they were relevant for treatment of schizophrenia. He said the woman has been living with her parents since February 17, 2006, just nine weeks after the marriage.

While the man said the marriage never got consummated, the woman said otherwise. She also claimed that she has never suffered from any mental or physical ailment. She also refused to undergo medical examination by a board of experts to establish her mental well-being.

“The fact that the parties could not live together beyond nine weeks itself shows that the mental disorder suffered by the respondent is of a kind, and to such an extent as to be unfit for marriage and the procreation of children,” the court said.