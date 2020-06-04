Not discriminating between ration and non-ration cardholders, govt. tells HC

New Delhi

04 June 2020 00:14 IST

‘Special initiative providing dry ration to all in need of food’

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court that there is no discrimination being done between the ration and non-ration cardholders in providing relief kits and foodgrains during the lockdown.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the government, said a special food relief initiative, “Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana” was launched to provide dry ration to all persons in need of food, even those who do not possess ration card.

Under Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana, in order to reduce the economic hardship, provision has been made to distribute one “essential items kit” per household containing 1 kg refined oil, 1kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 1 kg chhole chana, 200 gm chilli powder, 200 gm dhaniya powder, 200 gm haldi powder and two soap bars, during May 2020, to both Public Distribution System (PDS) and non-PDS households.

Mr. Jain submitted that the government is also running more than 1,800 hunger relief centres, where approximately 8 to 10 lakh people are served meals daily.

The court noted that several steps have been taken by Delhi government to provide foodgrains and cooked food to the public at large, irrespective of whether they have ration cards or not.

“In view of these facts, we see no reason to give any further directions to the respondents at this stage,” the court said while disposing of a plea by NGO Nayee Soch Society, seeking direction to the authorities to provide COVID-19 relief kit, foodgrain to the needy people.