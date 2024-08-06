Not calling AAP for all-party meeting ‘petty mentality’: Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the Centre for excluding it from the all-party meeting called after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, terming it “petty mentality” on a critical issue.

Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the national party, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said national security transcends “partisan preferences”.

“When there is a matter of national security, it cannot depend on which party the Prime Minister is happy or unhappy with. On matters of national security, the Prime Minister has to take everyone along. In such a situation, not inviting a national party like AAP, which has three MPs in Lok Sabha and ten MPs in Rajya Sabha, to the all-party meeting shows the non-seriousness of the Centre as well as its petty mentality,” Mr. Singh said.

The MP said Mr. Modi cannot solve national issues with such a “narrow mindset” nor take serious decisions on the country’s security.

“If the Prime Minister does not call a national party of the country to the all-party meeting just because he is unhappy or angry with it, I think it shows the petty mentality of the Centre as well as their lack of seriousness,” he said.