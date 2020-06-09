Not all govt. hospitals refusing to treat patients from other States

The Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to reserve Delhi government-run hospitals and private hospitals in the city only for its residents evoked mixed reactions from hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 treatment.

At Lok Nayak Hospital, which has the highest number of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city, officials and staff said that they had not turned away any patient on the basis of their residence. “Almost all the patients we get are from Delhi, but we do get some patients from other States. I’m here on duty from 9 a.m. and we haven’t denied admission to anyone since morning. We are not checking any documents,” said a doctor.

“There were 148 admissions today,” a senior hospital official told The Hindu.

The security staff and ambulance drivers also confirmed that they get patients from other States.

But at GB Pant Hospital, another Delhi government-run hospital, which is 50 metres from Lok Nayak Hospital, a doctor at the emergency said that they were referring people from other States to Central government-run hospitals.

Centre-run hospitals

“In the last fours I was on duty, we have referred about 10 patients from other States to Central government-run hospitals such as RML Hospital. We are checking their [patient’s] Aadhaar card or other documents,” the doctor said.

However, Manish Kumar, 26, from Sonipat said, “My cousin was referred here and he has been admitted,” Mr. Kumar said at the gate of the hospital.