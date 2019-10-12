Not a single tree will be cut for Parliament revamp, says Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The Centre’s proposed redevelopment of Parliament and Central Vista would not lead to reduction in green cover in the heart of New Delhi, rather the greenery would be increased, said Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

Speaking after launching an app for monitoring plantation in government colonies — mHariyali —, Mr. Puri, asked by The Hindu whether the revamp of the 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate would lead to cutting down of mature trees, said: “Not a single tree will be cut”.

He added that no trees would be felled for the redevelopment of Parliament as well as the proposed development of a common Central Secretariat for Central Ministries. He said there were no plans to “cut 100-year-old trees”. The Ministry has received six bids and is considering five after one of the bidders did not meet the annual turnover criteria. Mr. Puri said the process of shortlisting the designs was on, with presentations from the bidders before the jury starting on Friday.

“There will be public consultations after that...All shades of opinion will be invited,” he said.

Last year, the Ministry’s redevelopment of government staff colonies had faced protests due to the proposed felling of thousands of trees. The app launched on Friday aimed to further public engagement in tree plantation, the Ministry said. Users will be able to upload photos and other information regarding plantation drives so that the growth of the plants can be monitored.