‘Not a single FIR filed against alleged police atrocities’

NEW DELHI

06 March 2020 01:37 IST

First step to bring back normalcy is to ensure credibility of police to act impartially: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) Politburo Member Brinda Karat on Thursday said that Delhi Solidarity and Rehabilitation Committee of the party has found that not a single FIR has been filed against the alleged police atrocities in any of the stations in north-east Delhi.

Ms. Karat said that the first step to bring back normalcy in the area is to ensure the credibility of police to act in an impartial manner and alleged that the police were either absent during the riots or were mute spectators to the violence.

She also called out the Delhi government for its “slow” verification process for compensation filing and said that it was being “inefficient”.

“Many are not able to go back to their houses fearing rejection of their compensation claims based on verification. The government can’t sit in their offices and assume the distressed to come to them. They need to go to the affected areas,” she added.

The party said that it has constituted four teams to conduct door-to-door survey of affected areas and reach out to the families of deceased and injured and aid them in filing FIRs and MLCs respectively.

“The team is doing a survey of the people affected, loss of livelihood and other damages incurred. This was necessitated since the State government released a form to be submitted by victims for claiming compensation,” the party said.

It added that the survey form of the government misses important information about socio-economic conditions of these families and does not capture full details of the violence and destruction that was unleashed on these households.

Ms. Karat also said that the party was doing a house-to-house campaign against the “politics of hate” which the RSS-BJP have been trying to rake up.

“The campaign will expose the communal agendas of the Sangh Parivar, make people aware of the devastation caused by recent communal riots and appeal to them to defeat the agenda of hate and violence,” Ms. Karat said.