Not a pipe dream: how women are learning a male-dominated trade

Lipi Mandal, an arts graduate from West Bengal, had been attending a sewing centre near her house in Sector 4 here when a neighbour told her about a plumbing course at Navjyoti, a skill development centre authorised by the Centre to impart training under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Lipi is now one of the six females at the centre attending a first-of-its-kind course for women in plumbing, which is set to challenge yet another traditionally male-dominated occupation.

Navjyoti managing director Gurusharan Khurana told The Hindu that following inputs from several integrated facility service providers to corporates on the growing demand for women plumbers, especially for repair or maintenance work in women toilets at airports, hotels and big companies, he decided to introduce the course. But it was easier said than done.

Mr. Khurana recalled how he had a hard time convincing women to enrol for the course as the occupation is traditionally associated with men and little awareness of job possibilities in this new sector. “We called up ITI diploma holders and B.Tech women attending our job fairs to tell them about this new course that comes with good job prospects and handsome salaries. But not many were willing. Some of them faced opposition from their parents or husbands,” said Mr. Khurana.

The three-month course waslaunched in August first week and a private partner offered to sponsor it with Corporate Social Responsibility funds. Eighteen-year-old Hema who is enrolled in the course said she decided to pursue it hoping to find a job and expected better wages. An ITI diploma holder, Hema said her parents opposed her decision but her grandmother was supportive. Pratima Devi, 21, a B. Tech from Lucknow, also joined the course for better job opportunities.

Mr. Khurana said while the opportunities for jobs such as data entry operator had diminished due to technological advancement, there was a growing demand for electricians, plumbers and pantry persons, especially for women. “These are men-driven course and not machine-driven,” said Mr. Khurana. The centre also runs an all-woman course for electricians and pantry persons, mostly enrolling semi-literate or illiterate women from slums providing them an opportunity to make a better living.

“When these women work as plumbers or electricians, they get all benefits such as weekly-offs and Provident Fund...which they don’t if they work as helps,” said Mr. Khurana. A facility management service provider, Upasna Modgil of Dusters Total Solutions Services, said demand for women plumbers and electricians is growing since they are seen as more “sincere” workers compared to their male counterparts. At a job fair held at the centre on Friday, 82 were offered letters. A total of 13 companies took part in the fair.