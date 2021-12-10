North municipal corporation planning to sell 132 plots at throwaway rates: AAP

BJP challenges Govt. to order inquiry into property deals

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the BJP-governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to sell 132 plots in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar at “throwaway price to fill its own pockets”.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey claimed that 94 of these 132 plots marked for sale by the BJP were meant for building hospitals, toilets and night shelters for the poor. “Why is the North MCD going to sell 132 plots at throwaway prices? Now that it is certain that they [BJP] will be kicked out, they are plundering whatever is left after their 15-year-long pillaging to fill their pockets,” Mr. Pandey said.

The AAP leader said the BJP was selling land which could have generated much-needed revenue. He added that the BJP had already handed over a substantial chunk of land demarcated for building schools and health centres to the parking mafia.

BJP’s rebuttal

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party strongly condemned “the daily diatribe of AAP leaders” against the North MCD.

“Today in this series Dilip Pandey levelled unfounded allegations regarding plots allocation at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. Same allegations were earlier levelled by Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bharadwaj,” Mr. Kapoor said.

He said if AAP leaders believed that there is an irregularity in any property deal of North MCD, then they should ask the Delhi Government to order an inquiry instead of levelling allegations.

“Similarly if AAP leaders have even an iota of sympathy for civic employees, then instead of doing lip service they should ask Delhi Government to release accumulated municipal funds,” Mr. Kapoor said.