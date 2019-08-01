North municipal corporation moves resolution to amend building by-laws

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday introduced a resolution to make amendments to the building by-laws. It reiterated a resolution passed in December 2017 to increase the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of constructions up to 250 sq metres and to regularise “projections”.

Rate for regularisation

The resolution had proposed an increase in FAR (the ratio of the building’s total floor area to the size of the plot it is built on) for plots up to 250 sq metres from the previous figure of 300-350 to 400. It also proposed to regularise the projection or chhaza portion of plots up to 250 sq metres, built before December 2016, which are “up to one metre above three metres from the ground level”.

Municipal officials were to determine the rate for regularisation based on which to undertake work. However, these rates had not been determined as of yet, the resolution passed on Wednesday noted. Additionally, an action-taken report on work undertaken following amended FAR was to be presented to the standing committee but this was not done either. It directed the commissioner to implement the amended FAR and rates applicable for regularisation after seeking approval from the DDA.

The move was being undertaken to remove the “sword of sealing” hanging over the heads of citizens of Delhi, said Leader of the House Tilak Raj Kataria who introduced the resolution. Municipal corporation of Delhi have been facing backlash from the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee which has denounced attempts to regularise illegal constructions.