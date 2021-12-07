North MCD announces new amnesty scheme

New Delhi

07 December 2021 01:04 IST

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain on Monday announced a three-part amnesty scheme for property taxpayers falling under its area of jurisdiction.

Mr. Jain said that in the first stage of the amnesty scheme, taxpayers can avail of a 100% waiver on interest rates and penalties along with a 15% waiver on the principal amount if a lump sum payment of property tax dues was made till January 22, 2022.

He added, "In the second stage, a 75% waiver on interest and 100% waiver on penalty will be given on payment of outstanding property tax by February 28, 2022, but there will be no waiver on the principal amount. In the third stage, a 50% waiver on interest and a 100% waiver on penalty will be given on payment of outstanding property tax till March 31, 2022 and no rebate will be given on the principal amount”.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jain said that the properties in “Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora, extended Abadi village and 544 unauthorized regularised colonies and unauthorized colonies” will not be a part of the scheme.

He added, “For these properties, an amnesty scheme is already in force. Property taxpayers have to pay their dues through the official website of North MCD. If citizens face any problem in depositing property tax online, they can contact the zonal offices. Along with this, five counters will be set up at the headquarters of the North MCD to help the citizens who can also deposit their property tax online with the help of citizen service centres.”