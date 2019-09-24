North Mayor suspends AAP councillors for 15 days

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor suspended all councillors of the Aam Admi Party for 15 days after a ruckus broke out at a house meeting on Monday over dengue issue in the Capital.

Leader of Opposition Surjith Kumar of AAP was dragged out of the meeting by marshals. He said the party raised slogans in the house because their motion to discuss the issues of street vendors was not accepted. On the other hand, North body Mayor Avtar Singh said he decided to allow discussion on dengue.

It has been alleged that AAP councillors raised slogans, entered the well of the House and did not allow it to run. The meeting was adjourned three times before being brought to a close.

Govt.’s advertisements

Standing Committee Chairperson Jai Prakash attacked AAP saying the party did not want to talk about the disease as its efforts were not in line with the government's recent advertisement on dengue awareness.

“None of the councillors or MLAs of AAP took part in information campaigns. They themselves don’t know how an 80% reduction has taken place,” he said.

Members of the Congress also attacked AAP for disrupting the meeting.

The Mayor said a special meeting of the house to discuss the issue of dengue would be held in the next few days.