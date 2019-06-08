North Mayor seeks bailout package

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh, met the L-G on Friday and made a plea for a ₹3000-crore ‘one-time bailout package’ for the civic body.

The civic body has been in a disadvantageous position due to a disproportionate distribution of resources to it. It runs six major hospitals, a medical college, two ayurvedic hospitals, 100 dispensaries and about 700 schools catering to about 3 lakh students as well as various inherited liabilities, which were supposed to be considered as a grant by the Delhi government, but have not been done so, he said.

While implementation of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission gives the North body a higher proportion of the funds meant for civic bodies, Mr. Singh in a statement said that various recommendations which “could have saved the North civic body from financial crunch did not get approved”.

He estimated that the civic body will face a shortfall of around ₹2,679 crore, given its requirement and its current revenue position.