North Mayor made fake documents to occupy govt. land, alleges AAP

BJP refutes allegations, asks AAP to release civic bodies’ funds

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that North Mayor Jai Prakash has made “fake” documents to occupy government land and demanded that he resign from his post.

“Yesterday [Thursday] on behalf of AAP, I exposed Mr. Prakash. We exposed how the BJP Mayor has illegally occupied land of the DUSIB. I also presented various proves regarding how the local SHO and the DUSIB have repeatedly requested the civic body to stop this illegal construction but it did not happen. After the press conference, Mr. Prakash came up with some documents, which were fraudulent,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

“Today, I want to ask questions to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Siddharthan — who look after the organisation — their reaction on these fraud documents. The BJP leadership must clarify whether they believe that in their organisation such fraud is accepted or not. The Delhi BJP leadership should come clean,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said AAP has also decided to not participate in any proceeding of the NDMC till the Mayor resigns. The party also demanded the Congress to make their stand on the issue clear.

BJP refutes allegations

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was shocking that when all its efforts to politically malign civic bodies failed, AAP was trying to malign BJP leaders by raising their personal property matters.