North Mayor made fake documents to occupy govt. land, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that North Mayor Jai Prakash has made “fake” documents to occupy government land and demanded that he resign from his post.
“Yesterday [Thursday] on behalf of AAP, I exposed Mr. Prakash. We exposed how the BJP Mayor has illegally occupied land of the DUSIB. I also presented various proves regarding how the local SHO and the DUSIB have repeatedly requested the civic body to stop this illegal construction but it did not happen. After the press conference, Mr. Prakash came up with some documents, which were fraudulent,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.
“Today, I want to ask questions to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Siddharthan — who look after the organisation — their reaction on these fraud documents. The BJP leadership must clarify whether they believe that in their organisation such fraud is accepted or not. The Delhi BJP leadership should come clean,” Mr. Pathak said.
He said AAP has also decided to not participate in any proceeding of the NDMC till the Mayor resigns. The party also demanded the Congress to make their stand on the issue clear.
BJP refutes allegations
Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was shocking that when all its efforts to politically malign civic bodies failed, AAP was trying to malign BJP leaders by raising their personal property matters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath