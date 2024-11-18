North India facing medical emergency due to stubble burning: Delhi CM Atishi

Updated - November 18, 2024 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday (November 18) said north India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning.

Also Read | Delhi air quality drops to severe-plus category, GRAP Stage-4 restrictions in force in Delhi-NCR

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- all ruled by the saffron party.

Lauding the AAP-ruled Punjab, she said it is the only state where the cases of stubble burning have come down significantly. In BJP-ruled states, they have gone up, she claimed.

Atishi said due to Delhi's worsening air quality, the elderly are being hospitalised and children need inhalers and steroids to breathe.

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. Tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects, came into force in the morning.

The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.

