 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North India facing medical emergency due to stubble burning: Delhi CM Atishi

Published - November 18, 2024 12:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday (November 18) said north India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning.

Also Read | Delhi air quality drops to severe-plus category, GRAP Stage-4 restrictions in force in Delhi-NCR

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh -- all ruled by the saffron party.

Lauding the AAP-ruled Punjab, she said it is the only state where the cases of stubble burning have come down significantly. In BJP-ruled states, they have gone up, she claimed.

Atishi said due to Delhi's worsening air quality, the elderly are being hospitalised and children need inhalers and steroids to breathe.

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. Tighter pollution control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects, came into force in the morning.

The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.

Published - November 18, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.